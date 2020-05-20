Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.0% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 423.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 227,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,408,000 after acquiring an additional 46,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.78. The stock had a trading volume of 671,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.83. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

