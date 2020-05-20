Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 188,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.28% of Bruker worth $181,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of BRKR opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.