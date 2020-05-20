Bruker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 400 put options on the company. This is an increase of 641% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 202,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,852. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

