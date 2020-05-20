BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Price Target Increased to GBX 125 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the communications services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BT.A. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.54 ($2.37).

LON:BT.A traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.60 ($1.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,670,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890,000. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 98.39 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 212.25 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.15.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 66,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

