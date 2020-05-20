Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.20% of Calavo Growers worth $164,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $996.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.