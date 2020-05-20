Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 864,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 255,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.11. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLMT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 202,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

