Calyxt (CLXT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2020 – Calyxt had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Calyxt was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

5/8/2020 – Calyxt was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

5/8/2020 – Calyxt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Calyxt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

4/27/2020 – Calyxt was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

4/23/2020 – Calyxt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

4/21/2020 – Calyxt was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

3/23/2020 – Calyxt was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CLXT opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.38. Calyxt Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calyxt Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calyxt by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

