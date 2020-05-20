Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) Short Interest Up 21.3% in May

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.48% of Cancer Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGIX stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

