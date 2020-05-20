Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 23,123,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,716,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.