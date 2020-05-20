Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,079,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,640,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

