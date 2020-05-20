Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

DVY traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 593,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

