Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,908,000 after buying an additional 549,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,755,000 after buying an additional 186,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,349,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,036,000 after purchasing an additional 732,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 315,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. 741,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

