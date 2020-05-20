Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

