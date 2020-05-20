Capital Analysts LLC Has $25.80 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,865.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.59. 1,592,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.25.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

