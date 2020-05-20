Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of RYH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89.

