Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 1,301,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

