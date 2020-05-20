Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 932,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 237,941 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 299,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,015.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,793. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.