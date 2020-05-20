Capital Analysts LLC Sells 175,397 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 13,276,682 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33.

