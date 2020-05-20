Capital Analysts LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Evergy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,482,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,630,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 136.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 93.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 221,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,280 shares of company stock worth $550,836. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.11. 3,365,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,141. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

