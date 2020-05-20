Capital Analysts LLC Sells 51,325 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,325 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. 1,958,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,446. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

