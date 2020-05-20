Capital Analysts LLC Sells 6,942 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 485,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $180,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,177.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

