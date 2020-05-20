Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average of $229.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.