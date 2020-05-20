Cartesi (CTSI) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.45 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.02094897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00178188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,335,249 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.