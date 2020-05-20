Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after acquiring an additional 438,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after buying an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

