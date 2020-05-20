CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Short Interest Update

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,760,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the April 30th total of 38,010,000 shares. Approximately 22.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

NYSE CBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 6,863,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,060. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 704,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 270,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,460,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,566,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 50,611 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

