CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Position Increased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,831 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up about 6.7% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CBRE Group worth $39,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

In other news, Director Shira Goodman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. 2,604,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,996. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

