CDK Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 681% compared to the average volume of 80 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,683. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

