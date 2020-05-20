Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

