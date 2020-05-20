Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 820 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £221.40 ($291.24).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,443.04).

On Friday, March 27th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 28,368 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,092 ($9,329.12).

On Wednesday, March 18th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 26,753 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,350.60 ($7,038.41).

Shares of Centaur Media stock remained flat at $GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday. 3,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,600. Centaur Media Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

