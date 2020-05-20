Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.01 Billion

Analysts expect that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post $28.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.38 billion. Centene reported sales of $18.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $111.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.53 billion to $112.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.18 billion to $123.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,686 shares of company stock worth $6,180,113. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

