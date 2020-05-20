Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 841,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

