Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 3.63% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.