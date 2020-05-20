Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 290.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 400.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,665. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $32.80.

