Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 207.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,371,258. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.