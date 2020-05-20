Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $10.04 on Wednesday, hitting $300.77. 174,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day moving average of $287.36. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

