Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,179,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,896. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

