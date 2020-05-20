Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,880 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

XAR traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.34. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

