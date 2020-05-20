Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 69,465 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of United States Steel worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $21,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,534,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in United States Steel by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 616,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 529,388 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $5,877,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 431,966 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 3,480,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,155,688. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

X has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

