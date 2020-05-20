Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Shopify by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Shopify by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $616.52.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $761.40. 1,538,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,302. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $262.17 and a 1 year high of $774.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -649.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

