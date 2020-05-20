Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.42. 8,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,533. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.