Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $74.23.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

