Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.68. 3,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,474. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

