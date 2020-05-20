Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,822 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,851,718. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

