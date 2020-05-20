Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 44,541 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 152.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AllianceBernstein worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $88,355.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,094,389.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 158,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,387. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

