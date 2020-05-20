Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $6,965,000.

NYSEARCA IDU traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $140.75. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,374. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.43.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

