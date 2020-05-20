Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,426 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 2,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

