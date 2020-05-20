Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 682 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.25. 2,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,631. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.87.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

