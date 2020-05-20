Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Atlantica Yield worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Yield by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,270. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 268.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.