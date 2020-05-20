CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $697.97 million, a P/E ratio of 648.60 and a beta of 1.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 92,391 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

