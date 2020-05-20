Chainlink Price Reaches $4.06 (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $4.06 or 0.00042660 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbase, Huobi, Radar Relay and COSS. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $500.87 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.82 or 0.02066930 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00177190 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00106212 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX, Coinbase, OKEx, COSS, Binance, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

